Breastfeeding-Kangaroo care

Bengaluru: At a time when the beauty conscious young mothers are rapidly shying away from breastfeeding their neonates, apprehending the loss of their beauty, Dr. Prathap Chandra, a neonatologist and paediatrician from Bengaluru’s Motherhood Hospitals, has emphasised and underscored the significance of skin-to-skin contact, during breastfeeding, commonly known as kangaroo care, for fostering bonding and providing medical benefits, especially for low birth weight or preterm infants.

This practise involves holding the baby against the bare chest, whether in hospitals, including Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) or at home. While often associated with mothers, other caregivers like fathers or trained volunteers, can also offer kangaroo care, guided by safety considerations and care team recommendations.

In a paper produced by him Dr.Prathap Chandra says bonding and comfort establish a secure attachment between parent and child, which is crucial for successful nursing. This also has long ranging benefits for the baby, like increased reflexes related to Breastfeeding: Activates the baby's innate nursing instincts, facilitating better latching and successful feeding initiation. In addition, it assists in regulating the baby's body temperature, promoting warmth and potentially improving feeding habits.

Other benefits as noted by Dr. Prathap Chandra, includes stabilizes and regulates the infant's heart rate and breathing patterns during nursing. Promotes Milk Production: Triggers the release of oxytocin, essential for milk letdown and production. Enhanced Bonding and Confidence: Nurtures a strong emotional bond, creating a secure environment for feeding and boosting maternal confidence. Potentially strengthens the baby's immune system, supporting overall health and reducing infection vulnerability.