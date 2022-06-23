Bus driver's son secures 569th rank in Civil Service exam, set to join IPS

Bengaluru:: The house of Manik Rao, a driver in the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Balki Depot in Bidar, is filled with joy as his son Anurag Daru has secured 569th rank in the prestigious All India Civil Services examination. Anurag will be joining the Indian Police Service (IPS). His achievement was also a moment for celebration for the Road Transport Corporation.

Anurag and his parents were facilitated on Wednesday at KSRTC Central Office. On this occasion M Chandrappa, MLA and Chairman, KSRTC, who facilitated Anurag Dharu, said, "Our drivers are working day and night making sure that people reach their destination safely.

It is indeed commendable that Manik Rao and his wife made sure that their son got good education and reached a top position in life. Many congratulations to his father Manik Rao and mother Kashibai. Anurag is a role model for the economically backward people to achieve great success through sheer hard work and determination."

On the occasion, Chandrappa was full of praise for Managing Director of KSRTC Anbukkumar for setting an example for punctuality and discipline. "He reaches his office by 9 am and earnestly begins his duties. Such officers are a role model for society," the MLA said. Anbu K Kumar, an IAS officer himself, said that Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and IPS were a dream for many, but it's no cake walk. "To crack the exam one needs perseverance, discipline and hard work.

The achievement of one of our driver's son is a moment of pride and honour for the entire KSRTC organization." Anbu Kumar advised Anurag to work for the betterment of the society and remember his father's role in his achievement. He expressed his happiness that children of many drivers and conductors of the Corporation are studying engineering, medicine and other courses in premier institutions like IITs, IIM, etc. Naveen Bhatt Y, Director (Personnel and Vigilance, KSRTC), and senior officials of the organization were present during the felicitation of Anurag.

Daru, a graduate in electrical and electronics engineering, cleared the Civils exam in his fifth attempt with history as an optional subject.

"My journey had both ups and downs. I have been trying since 2017 and I cleared the UPSC-2021 Civil Services in my fifth attempt. My parents supported me a lot," Daru said.

He said he is one among the five children of his parents. His three elder sisters are computer engineers and are married.