Business park, 775-room hotel set to transform Bengaluru Airport City

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Airport City, which is all set to be transformed as the Bengaluru Airport City Limited (BACL), on Friday unveiled investment plans for a two million square feet business park, concert arena and 775-room hotel near the Kempegowda International Airport. BACL is the subsidiary wholly owned by the Bangalore International Airport Limited, which operates the KIA.

In a statement, the BACL said that in a positive stride towards sustainability and technological innovation, the biophilic-inspired business park promises smart workspaces within a vibrant public realm. Seamlessly blending work and play, the development aims to cater to the diverse needs of businesses and employees, offering a dynamic environment for growth and collaboration, it said.

According to them, the project’s most exceptional and breathtaking attribute lies in the Urban Forest, a lush oasis in the centre of the development. This green space will serve as a focal point, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor spaces throughout the area.

The upcoming Metro station in Airport City will provide seamless connectivity to the business park from the northern side, ensuring convenient accessibility. “This investment by BACL will propel our vision of transforming the Airport City into a bustling hub for businesses, knowledge-intensive zones, R&D centres and Global Capability Centres. With world-class infrastructure and a focus on sustainability, our goal is to create a thriving environment that nurtures growth, brings in job opportunities and makes a positive socio-economic impact on the region,” Rao Munukutla, CEO of BACL said.

The transformative journey continues with the expansion of the hospitality and entertainment offerings within the Airport City. The business park will be accompanied by a Combo Hotel and a concert arena, it said. The BACL stated that Combo Hotel is poised to become one of the largest hospitality establishments in India.

Comprising a total of 775 keys, the hotel will feature the Vivanta brand with 450 keys, along with the Ginger brand providing 325 keys. Anticipated to be completed by the end of 2026, this addition will further solidify the Airport City’s standing as a top-tier destination for both business travellers and tourists, it added.

According to BACL, the upcoming concert arena – a first-of-its-kind arena in the country in an airport ecosystem, will have the capacity to host 10,000 attendees.

Scheduled to open its doors within the next couple of years, this state-of-the-art venue will set the stage for spectacular events and concerts, further elevating the Airport City’s profile as a hub for entertainment and cultural gatherings.