Cab driver took selfie with woman before raping her in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: City police investigating the alleged rape of a woman by a cab driver, found a selfie photo with the victim on the mobile phone of the accused. The accused before committing the crime had clicked a selfie on his mobile with the victim who was asleep.

The sources further explained that the cab was booked at 3.20 a.m. on Wednesday by the victim from her friend's place in HSR Layout. She reached her home at 3.40 a.m. However, she was in deep sleep and did not realize she had reached her home.

The cab driver who came to wake her up opened the backdoor and saw she was in deep sleep. At this point, he drove the vehicle to an isolated place. There he clicked the selfie with the victim and raped her in the backseat of the cab, sources said.

By the time the victim got back to her senses it was too late and she managed to push away the accused and ran towards her home. She reached home at about 4.45 a.m. The accused escaped from the scene. But, he came back again to the spot as he found his phone missing.

The police said that the girl had called up the police station and informed them about the incident. Immediately, the police sent a team with a woman police officer to the house of the victim. The police collected further details of the incident.

The woman was taken to the police station in their vehicle and after registration a complaint and medical test, police dropped her back at home.

The police have sent the clothes of the victim and the accused for forensic examination. The preliminary investigations have suggested sexual assault and the police are waiting for medical report.

The accused came to Bengaluru two years ago for livelihood. The police are interrogating him to find out if he was involved in other such incidents. Though initially he denied having committed the crime, later he confessed to the crime.

Earlier, S. Murugan, Additional Commissioner of Police confirmed the arrest of the culprit.