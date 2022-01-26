Canadian International School to host TeachConX

Bengaluru: The Canadian International School (CIS) will host its annual teaching and learning conference, TeachConX 2022 on January 31 and February 1. TeachConX 2022 is focused on resilience in learning through metacognition, developing learner agency, and well-being.

The keynote speaker at the event this year is Dennis Sale, educator, author, consultant, and coach. He presently conducts online professional development with the aim of enhancing teacher expertise globally and will be sharing his thoughts and leading workshops on a framework for developing Metacognitive Capability and Self-directed Learning at TeachConX 2022.

This year, the two-day event will include nearly 30 learning opportunities including presentations, workshops, and hands-on sessions by several experienced educators and specialists, with an audience consisting of teachers, educators, and leaders from K-12 schools. TeachConX2022 has evolved from TechConX that began almost a decade ago to support educators in Bangalore to develop their tech skills within their classrooms.

Over the past seven years, the annual TeachConX conference has included a wide range of teaching and learning strategies to support educator professional development in local and private schools throughout Bengaluru.

The Head of School, Canadian International School, Bengaluru, Dr. Ted Mockrish said: "Over the past few years, TeachConX has been held virtually and has grown exponentially in the number of educator participants, and in geography. The conference supports teachers throughout India and in countries nearby to India too."