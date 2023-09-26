'Cauvery' protests rage across Bengaluru: All parties and Unions join hands

Bengaluru: Cauvery water being released into Tamil Nadu should be stopped immediately. If the government does not wake up now, there will be further protests. There is injustice by the central and state government regarding water in the state. Thus, Aam Aadmi Party state president Chief Minister Chandru said that people are giving their support voluntarily.

Bengaluru bandh has been called today under the leadership of Cauvery Water Conservation Committee demanding that Cauvery water should not be released to Tamil Nadu. More than 150 organizations including AAP, BJP and JDS have supported the bandh. During the ongoing protest at Freedom Park, slogans were raised saying "Defiance to the government which is doing injustice and fighting for the farmers". AAP workers, carrying stones on their heads, chanted slogans, "Cauvery is ours".

Speaking on this occasion, Mukyamantri Chandru said that this is a wake-up call for the government and the court should also be convinced of the situation. The order to release water to Tamil Nadu should be withdrawn. Authority should be abolished and an independent authority should be formed. There should be a debate in the House. If all the MLAs say that it is right to release water to Tamil Nadu, then put it before the public. Why was Kurubura Shanth Kumar taken into custody by the police in the morning? He claimed that we are ready to go to jail.

Make a decision not to let the water go

Even though there is no water, water is being supplied to Tamil Nadu. The government, which says that there is no shortage of water, is saying that it has released 5 thousand cusecs of water overnight and claims of releasing 3.5 thousand cusecs of water. The state government itself, while supporting Tamil Nadu, is afraid of the noose of the law and thinking about its power. Thanks to everyone who supported the bandh. Water is our right. Take a decision not to release water keeping in mind the interest of farmers, call both Houses and take a decision not to release water. This struggle is not political. He said that we are fighting in times of trouble.

He lashed out against the government's decision to open liquor shops at the panchayat level, saying that voters should choose the right people every time in the elections. It is against the public's interest to open a liquor shop. We are against this. This decision should be withdrawn and people should come to the streets to fight for water. He said that a decision will be taken on Karnataka bandh after discussing with everyone.

Speaking at the same time, President of the State Sugarcane Growers' Association, Kuruburu Shanthakumar, said that this is an ongoing bandh for farmers and Kannadigas. Thus, the bandh has been successful. Media is giving support to our struggle which Karnataka has not seen. Police are trying to quell the fight. If necessary, send us to jail, take our blood, take our life, but immediately stop the water flowing to Tamil Nadu. "Our struggle is for the life of Bengaluru and Karnataka's Cauvery," he said.

The AAP organizing secretary, who was carrying a stone on his head, said, "I have started the struggle as a farmer's son. We have a drinking water problem. In this case, releasing water to Tamil Nadu is not right. The authority should be abolished immediately. He said that there will be more struggle in the coming days.




















