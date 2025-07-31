Central Schemes Empower Karnataka’s Artists

Bengaluru: The Union Ministry of Culture has extended financial and promotional support to hundreds of artists across the state in 2024-25. According to details shared in the Lok Sabha, 397 veteran artists have been provided with a monthly pension under a dedicated scheme aimed at supporting senior artists.

This initiative targets individuals aged 60 and above with an annual income below Rs. 72,000, offering them Rs. 6,000 monthly to honour their lifelong contributions to the arts. In cases of an artist’s passing, the financial aid seamlessly transfers to their spouse, ensuring continued support.

The information came to light following a query raised by Udupi-Chikkamagalur MP Kota Srinivas Poojari during a parliamentary session on July 28. Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat outlined the various measures taken to uplift artists in Karnataka, emphasising the government’s commitment to preserving cultural heritage.

Beyond veteran artists, 716 folk artists from Karnataka have benefited from initiatives spearheaded by the South Zone Cultural Centre (SZCC) in Thanjavur, which is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Culture. These artists received support through honorariums, travel allowances, accommodation, and local transportation for their participation in cultural events organised by the SZCC.

Additionally, programs like the Guru-Shishya Parampara (Repertory Grant) have been instrumental, providing group leaders with Rs. 15,000 per month and group members with Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 10,000 monthly. The Cultural Function and Production Grant Scheme has also played a key role, offering up to Rs. 20 lakh to facilitate cultural festivals and programs in the state.

Karnataka’s artists have also gained recognition on national and international stages. Many have been empanelled for prestigious events such as the Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsavs and global platforms like the ‘Festival of India’ under the Global Engagement Scheme. These opportunities not only provide financial backing but also amplify the visibility of Karnataka’s rich artistic traditions.

MP Poojari’s inquiry specifically sought details on financial schemes and efforts to promote and preserve Karnataka’s diverse folk art forms. This robust support system reflects a broader commitment to safeguarding India’s artistic legacy while empowering its creators, positioning Karnataka as a vibrant hub of cultural expression in 2024-25.