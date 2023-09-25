Certificates awarded to first batch of Hospital Management at IIM-B

Bengaluru: IIM Bangalore celebrated the successful completion and valedictory of the first batch of learners of the 1-year Professional Certificate in Hospital Management program. More than 100 learners earned their certificates from Dr. Devi Shetty who was the chief guest for the function.

In his address to the learners, Dr. Shetty appreciated the healthcare professionals in the program for embarking on this journey towards skill enhancement and congratulated them on successful completion of the 1-year online program.

While emphasizing on the need for professional development for healthcare professionals, he said that it is the need of the hour as the future healthcare industry in India will be dramatically different, and courses like this would equip them for this change and enable to administer hospitals in a smooth and efficient manner. He also emphasized the need for synergy between the stakeholders in healthcare delivery, especially hospitals, health insurance companies and patient.

Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director IIM Bangalore, complimented the learners on their perseverance and completion of the program and encouraged them to apply the learnings in their future endeavors.

He urged them to look around them in the environment around them for ideas and inspirations for unique solutions.

P D Jose, Professor of Strategy IIMB, highlighted the importance of strong leadership to guide institutions. He also touched upon the correlation of leadership through influence and impact along with empathy and trust.

Haritha Saranga, Professor of Production and Operations Management, reminded the learners that it was a great beginning for them equipped with the knowledge and skills they have absorbed through this program.