Chamarajanagar: Man held for cheating Ankola MLA Rupali Naika

Chamarajanagar: Police arrested a fraudster on Tuesday for allegedly collecting Rs 50,000 from a legislator. The arrested man was identified as Sachin Fowda, a native of Doddamalalavadi in Kanakapura taluk in Ramanagara district.

It is said that the accused called Ankola MLA Rupali Naika and introduced himself as personal assistant (PA) to Kollegal MLA N Mahesh. On July 2, the accused again called Rupali and said his boss was Mahesh was in need of money.

Rupali Naika transferred Rs 50,000 to Sachin Gowda's account. The incident came to light when Rupali met Mahesh at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday and asked him if he had received the money he gave.

Shocked by this, Mahesh enquired with his PA and found that the trick was played by a fraudster. Following a complaint given by Mahesh's PA Mahadeva Swamy, police arrested the cheat.

It is learnt that the accused collected money from industrialists claiming to be the PA to legislators and politicians.