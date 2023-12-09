Chaturmukha Basadi, Restored with granite structure

Karkala: Heroic efforts of the leaders and laity of this hallowed town of Jain pilgrimage have restored the historic Chaturmukha Basadi at Anekere in Karkala town. The shrine, which is located as an island on the picturesque Anekere Lake, will be a new landmark. In January, the Basadi will be dedicated to the town.

In the tradition of divine and sacred temples in India, ‘Karkala’ has been considered one of most prominent towns in the country for its heritage of Jain Basadis (temples) known for their architecture and stone structure. Karkala is an abode of 18 Jina Mandiras. The town is home Centre for Hiriyangadi Bha Sri Neminatha Swamy’s Hirebasadi,Unnathaa Manstambha’ and the world famous Baghawan Bahubali Swamy’s monolithic 42 feet tall monument which is why Jain pilgrims from all over the world throng here every year.

The Anekere Chaturmukha Basadi was in dilapidated condition for the last couple of decades. The townspeople across the communities decided that it should be restored and replaced using the same architecture in granite stone, which is available in plenty in Karkala.

The Chaturmukha Basadi stands majestically in the middle of the Anekere lake having an expanse of 40 acres. ‘Anekere’, the lake’ was built with a twin purpose; to provide water to provide drinking water and to bathe

the elephants of ‘Bairavaras’ once rulers of Karkala. Along with the construction of ‘Anekere’, the Pandyanatha Pandyappodaya, a clan of the Bairavarasa, founded the Chaturmukha Kere (Lake) Basadi. In these Basadis, Bha Adinatha Swamy, Bha Sri Chandranatha Swamy, Bha Sri Shanthinatha Swamy, and Bha Sri Mahaveera Swamy have been traditionally worshipped.

According to the committee members of the town who initiated the total transformation of the Chaturmukha Basadi, it has been reconstructed in granite at a cost of Rs. 3 crores, and its consecration function will be held in the third week of January 2024.

As a sequel to the reconstruction, even the lake is undergoing massive restoration and cleansing. The Karkala Municipal Corporation is taking steps to stop all municipal waste water from flowing into the lake and giving rise to the growth of hyacinth weed.







