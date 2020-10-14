Chhota Bheem now brings personalised video messages

Bengaluru: Innovating beyond real-life celebrities, animation characters are largely accepted among children and Chhota Bheem is one among them who created history. Now India's most iconic animation character Chhota Bheem, brings animation to personal video messaging.

Green Gold Animation after creating original Indian animation content and has been entertaining the young generation for over a decade in now planning to bring Chhota Bheem into personal message. It will be featured exclusively on Gonuts, allowing users to engage with the Chhota Bheem. It has been said that users can request for varied messages from Chhota Bheem ranging from birthday and anniversary wishes, festive greetings for the whole family to much more. Gonuts aims to bring more innovation in the area of personalised video messaging with this alliance.

Commenting on the partnership Joji George, Co-Founder, Gonuts said that "We are extremely delighted to partner with Green Gold Animation. Gonuts is Asia's most aspirational and influential platform for celebrity commerce. An area we saw a huge lacuna was animation, which brings joy to kids for celebrating their special moments.

Partnership with Green Gold Animation further reinforces our commitment towards making occasions special/memorable for our customers across every strata of society. Chhota Bheem is a character that is a unicorn out of India and is loved by kids and parents both which is why Gonuts wooed Chhota Bheem to be amongst the home to the stars."

GoNuts has a portfolio of over 700 celebrities across categories like films, television, sports and music, amongst others, available on its platform. This gives users a diverse range of celebrities to choose from to convey personalized messages to their loved ones.

The platform has leading celebrities including Shankar Mahadevan, Hand Raj Hans, Shaan, Kailash Kher, Talat Aziz, Shibani Kashyap, Daboo Ratnani, Sivamani, Ankit Bathla, Shivin Narang, Jonty Rhodes, Lance Klusener, Ranveer Brar and Vicky Ratnani.

"We are glad to partner with GoNuts to bring an exciting form of engagement for millions of our loyal customers. Certain steps have been taken and this initiative is one among them towards expanding our repertoire of offerings.

We want to bring users closer to their favourite animation character Chhota Bheem through personalised video shout outs and much more, making their special moments memorable" says Rajiv Chilaka, Founder and CEO - Green Gold Animation said,

Green Gold Animation claims that it is a unique addition to Gonuts offerings to bring delight to its users. This partnership is an integration towards including characters and the entertainment licensing industry.