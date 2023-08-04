Chief Minister inaugurates Independence Day flower show at Lal Bagh

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the Independence Day Flower Show organised at Lal Bagh in memory of Sri Kengal Hanumanthaiah, the ‘Architect of the Vidhana soudha’.

Speaking to the media after the inauguration, he said that Lal Bagh is a renowned park across the globe. Spread over an area of around 240 acres, this garden has a variety of trees and plants. Lalbagh has a historical significance which was developed in the British era. Originally the garden had 140 acres. Sri Kengal Hanumantaiah added 100 more acres by acquiring land. Thereby, he made Lalbagh the largest garden with a total area of 240 acres. As usual, this year too flower show is well organised, he opined.





BBMP election



The court had ordered the delimitation of the ward within 12 weeks. After delimitation, the court may , in all probability suggest to conduct the BBMP elections. we are all set to hold elections, he said.



























































