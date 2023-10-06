Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged Central Govt for Rs 4860 crore crop compensation

Chitradurga: Due to the drought in the state, the crop has actually been damaged to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that a compensation of Rs 4860 crore has been sought as per NDRF guidelines and the Center has been urged to release this amount.

Speaking to the media at the Muruga Math premises in Chitradurga on Friday, Responding to the arrival of the Central Drought Study Team to study the state's drought situation, CM Siddaramaiah said that the central study team has already been briefed on the reality of the prevailing drought situation in the state. Out of total 236 taluks, 195 taluks have been declared drought prone. More than 30 thousand crores of crop damage has occurred. In the area of 42 lakh hectares, about 52 percent of the crop has been damaged. Apart from Krishna Upper Bank and Narayanpura Reservoirs, there is no water in other basins including Cauvery. A compensation of Rs 4860 crore has been requested from the Center as per the guidelines of the Centre. This time there is a green drought. The study team of the center is visiting 11 districts of the state in three teams. He said that after submitting the report to the Central government, the Center will provide compensation based on the report.

Priority for Upper Bhadra Project

Responding to a media query about the delay in the implementation of the Bhadra Upper Bank Project, the previous government declared the project as a national project and released Rs 5300 crore. But so far no money has been released from the Centre. The Central Govt has again been requested to release this amount as soon as possible. Our government lays great emphasis on the irrigation sector. Special priority will be given to the project. He said that grants will be released for this project in the current year and next year as well.

Spoke to the Chairman of the 7th Pay Commission and a decision will be taken after the report is submitted. He replied to a question that the chairman of the corporation boards is being appointed.