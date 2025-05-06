Chikkamagaluru Observes Bandh Over Pahalgam, Suhas Shetty murder

Chikkamagaluru: In a strong show of protest against the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, and the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal jointly called for a bandh (shutdown) in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday.

The bandh, which was peacefully observed across several regions of the district, received a particularly positive response in rural areas, with businesses and shops closed as a sign of solidarity. In Chikkamagaluru city, most commercial establishments remained shut, signaling widespread public support for the call given by the right-wing organizations.

In Kottigehara, a town in the Mudigere taluk, normal life came to a standstill, with traders and shopkeepers choosing not to open their businesses. Despite the commercial shutdown, public transport services, including buses and autorickshaws, operated as usual, avoiding significant inconvenience to the general public. In the city, a procession was held from Omkareshwara Temple to Hanumanthappa Circle, where VHP and Bajrang Dal activists raised slogans demanding justice for Suhas Shetty. The demonstration remained largely peaceful but drew attention due to the rising concerns over targeted killings and security of activists aligned with Hindu organizations. To maintain law and order, the district administration imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Chikkamagaluru, which prohibits the assembly of more than five persons in public places. As a result of this preventive measure, over 20 activists were detained by local police authorities for allegedly violating prohibitory orders. The district administration issued a strong warning, stating that any attempts to enforce the bandh by force would attract legal action.