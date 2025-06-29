Live
Chikkamagaluru-Tirupati train service soon
Chikkamagaluru: A new weekly train service connecting Chikkamagaluru to Tirupati, was announced on Saturday by Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna via a post on social media platform X.
This development promises to ease travel for devotees and strengthen ties between the coffee-rich hills of Karnataka and one of India’s most revered pilgrimage destinations.
The rail link, routed through Bengaluru, is expected to reduce the current 12- to 14-hour road journey to approximately 8-10 hours, offering a more efficient and comfortable alternative to buses and private vehicles. The initiative leveraged the town’s proximity to the Kadur Railway junction for seamless integration into India’s rail network.
The new train service is anticipated to boost local commerce and tourism by improving accessibility, while providing safer travel options for those seeking blessings at Lord Venkateswara’s temple. The town’s railway station is also set for upgrades under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.
Local sentiment has welcomed the announcement as a vital step toward recognising Chikkamagaluru’s growing importance. As the region awaits further details on the service’s schedule, the initiative is poised to foster both spiritual and economic connections, bridging the serene hills of Chikkamagaluru with the divine aura of Tirupati.