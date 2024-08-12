Chitradurga farmers facing drought, resort ancient rituals

Chitradurga: Drought has struck Challakere and Molakalmuru parts of Chitradurga district. Faced with constant drought, people have resorted to ancient rituals. From the past, people of this region used to celebrate Horabidu Ritual when there was a drought. This ritual was celebrated a decade and a half ago. Now, again the shadow of such a terrible drought has arisen and the life of poor people and farmers has become difficult. Thus, the elders of the village have decided to celebrate. Similarly, the villagers who left the village at 6 am on Sunday had fenced the village. The idols of worshiping deities Junjappa, Rangappa and Thimmappa are brought to the temple of Hanumappa outside the town. They come with daily use items, dry grains, livestock and stay in the outlying gardens and fields. Even if they stay in the alley all day, they finish their breakfast and meals in the fields.

In the evening, they perform Ganga Puja of the adorable deities in Majjana Bavi near Hanumappa’s temple and pray for abundant rains. After performing Gopuja, they come to the village right at sunset. First the cow is left at the village entrance and then the villagers enter the village along with the gods.

This outpouring of tribal culture is no longer limited to the wildlings. Instead, people from all communities living in Dodderi Upparahatti will be involved. Nobody stays in town. They spend a whole day outside the town and return to town in the evening. There is a belief among the people that there will be plenty of rain crops, disease will be eradicated and peace will prevail in the village.