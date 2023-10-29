Christmas cake mixing: Hotels kick off festivities

Bengaluru: Ever tasted a classical Christmas plum cake? Brown, rich with fruits and nuts, with a tinge of that great aroma of liquor, baked to perfection, is a treat. But it takes at least 45 days to prepare such cakes as the cake mix will have to be marinated well before they go into the oven. Vividus hotels on Race Course Road in the city has kick-started its cherished Annual Cake Mixing Extravaganza, igniting the festive spirit well in advance.

The cake-mixing ceremony is a festival in itself for discerning hoteliers. Corporate guests and in-house patrons, dressed in classic chef attire complete with hats and aprons, enthusiastically joined the culinary team in this joyous event. Together, they rolled up their sleeves and delved into a delightful medley of ingredients, crafting the perfect blend for a delectable Christmas cake.

GD Balaji, Managing Director of Vividus hotel described the occasion, "An assortment of fruits, including raisins, glazed red cherries, orange peel, tutti frutti, black currants, dates, figs, dried apricots, prunes, and an array of nuts such as walnuts, cashews, almond flakes, and pistachios, was poured into an impressive boat-shaped cauldron. The merriment soared as various liquors like whisky, white and dark rum, vodka, gin, wine, beer, and syrups like golden syrup, molasses, honey, and vanilla essence were added."

Following the traditional cake mixing ceremony, the amalgam was sealed in airtight bags and set aside to mature until the Christmas celebrations, when it will be blended with the cake batter and baked to perfection. Over the years, this ritual has evolved into a treasured tradition at Vividus Hotel, promising to create enduring memories this festive season.

Cake mixing serves as a propitious prelude to the season of joy and cheer. Tracing its origins back to 17th-century Europe, the ceremony also signifies the onset of the harvest season, with a bountiful collection of fruits and nuts gathered for the traditional plum cake.

This stirring event is an integral facet of the age-old Christmas tradition, symbolising hopes and aspirations for the impending New Year. The ingredients of the festive fruit cake are thoughtfully mixed with wine and spirits in advance, enabling the flavours to mature and infuse their aromatic richness.