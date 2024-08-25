CID submits chargesheet in Hubballi murder case

Hubballi: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has submitted a comprehensive 494-page chargesheet to the JMFC court in Hubballi regarding the brutal murder of Anjali at her home in Veerapura Oni, Hubballi city, on May 15. The chargesheet includes the testimonies of 85 witnesses, such as CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts, and statements from the mother of the accused and hotel staff where the accused, Girish alias Vishwa, was employed. According to the chargesheet, Girish, who worked at the MSC Pub and Bar in the Maharaja Hotel premises in Mysore, had a strained relationship with Anjali. The two had a falling out in April 2024, after which Anjali reportedly stopped answering Girish’s calls and eventually blocked his number. This estrangement is cited as the motive behind the murder. In a premeditated act, Girish brought a knife from Mysore and purchased a mask near the bus stand in Mysore to avoid being identified. On May 15, he broke into Anjali’s house and murdered her, a crime that shocked the local community.

Following the murder, Girish went into hiding. However, on May 17, he was apprehended by the railway police while traveling on the Vishwa Manava train from Belgaum to Mysore. Girish’s capture occurred after he got into an altercation with a female passenger on the train, during which he sustained injuries after falling from the train near Davangere. His arrest also led to the suspension of four police officers involved in the case, further highlighting the violent nature of the incident.

The chargesheet, submitted after 98 days of thorough investigation, details the sequence of events leading up to and following the murder. It outlines the premeditation involved, supported by evidence from various sources, including CCTV footage and witness testimonies. The CID’s meticulous documentation aims to provide a strong case against Girish, ensuring that justice is served for the murder of Anjali.