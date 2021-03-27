Citizen participation in budget making becomes a reality

Bengaluru: The NGO, Janaagraha said, the allocation of Rs 20 lakh to each ward (total Rs 40 crore) for developing footpaths in the budget by BBMP, was a direct outcome of its MyCityMyBudget campaign (#Footpathbeku). It received over 9700+ budget inputs from citizens.

"This is a pioneering achievement by the BBMP, and is easily a first anywhere in the country where a city government like the BBMP has partnered with a Civil Society Coalition of over 40+ organisations to engage citizens across all 198 wards on providing inputs to the city budget. Citizen provided inputs both online and offline through local community drives and the Budget Bus."

Citizens provided 9,706 budget inputs over Dec 2020 – Jan 2021 for the BBMP Budget for provision of safe footpaths and toilets to eradicate YellowSpots (public urination). As many as 4,925 inputs were received for public toilets, and 4,781 for footpath improvements. The 236 new public toilet requirements received from citizens are being met in part through the BBMP Budget where a total of Rs 6.4 crore for building and maintenance of toilets has been allocated and by state grants through the Shubhra Bengaluru scheme.

Participatory Budgeting in its true form can begin now with citizens working with Ward Committees and BBMP officials to plan, prioritise and implement the allocated budget in each and every ward in the city.

Sapna Karim, Head- Civic Participation, Janaagraha says "The BBMP's Budget for 2021-22 shows the persistence of the city government in making citizen participation a reality in the city. It has consistently been running this campaign since 2015, and today achieved a new pioneering national milestone by allocating ward level budgets for Footpath improvements for implementation by Ward Committees.

True participation begins now, with citizens working with the Ward Committees in realising the vision of a 1000km of safe Footpaths across wards! Ward Committees and citizens now have the clear opportunity to identify areas in their wards where Footpath improvements will aid walkability for senior citizens, women and children, create new Footpaths in high transit areas to improve pedestrian safety. The BBMPs vision to impact a 1000km of Footpaths is a wonderful opportunity to cement citizen engagement in local infrastructure development. It's Participatory Budgeting all the way!"

Srinivas Alavilli, Head, Civic Participation, Janaagraha says "Back in November BBMP announced MyCityMyBudget with clear focus on improving walkability and eliminating public urination - the citizens of Bengaluru responded and today that response has found mention in the BBMP budget 2021-22. Every ward will get specific budget for improving footpaths and more than 230 toilets will be built in the coming year.

We congratulate all the citizens and RWAs and civic groups that enthusiastically participated and thank the BBMP officials for carefully analysing citizen inputs and making significant allocations. We look forward to ward committees to ensure these allocations are actually realised."