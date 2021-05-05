City doctors help woman recover from decade-old rare vascular disorder

Bengaluru: A 43-year-old teacher Ms Sunita (name changed) from Tumkuru was successfully treated for a rarely detected vascular disorder called May Thurner's syndrome (MTS), which she battled for the past 10 years. The patient suffered from recurrent swelling, pain and ulcer wounds on her left leg for many years, despite undergoing medical intervention for varicose veins in other hospitals.



Having no respite from the recurrent ulcers, she approached the Deptartment of Vascular & Endovascular surgery of BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital. After the initial evaluation and examination, the patient was advised MR venography, which revealed that she was suffering from May-Thurner's syndrome. This was the cause for the recurrent ulcers.

Lack of immediate medical intervention could have worsened the ulcer and most importantly also could result in clotting of blood in the veins (DVT), eventually causing pulmonary embolism. To avoid such complications Dr Rahul. N.S, Vascular & Endovascular surgeon, advised the patient to undergo venoplasty stenting of the left iliac vein, which helped her recover from recurrent ulcer and get back to her normal life.

Looking at the swelling and severe ulcer wounds on her left leg, Rahul advised her to go through MR venography, (which is used to evaluate abnormalities in the veins).

Dr Kiran Kumar, HOD, Medical Services, says, "MTS is found 3 times more common in women than men. In most cases this syndrome occurs due to 5-7% of the venous outflow problems in the left leg. May Thurners syndrome cannot be prevented as it is an anatomical abnormality. However, the severe complications of the syndrome can be prevented by early clinical evaluation and management."

Post learning her condition the doctor and the team decided to treat her by removing the block in her deep veins. The patient underwent venoplasty stenting of the left iliac vein, in which a balloon angioplasty procedure was done to restore the proper blood flow.

The patient was discharged the next day after the procedure and adequate medications. The wound healed in two weeks and the patient was able to get back to her routine life confidently. The patient is doing good and is ulcer free for the past 2.5 years.