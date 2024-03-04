City surgeon gets patent for path-breaking carpal tunnel device invention

Bengaluru: The Senior Consultant Orthopedics and Specialist Shoulder Surgeon from Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, Dr. Banarji B H has been awarded a patent for an invention titled ‘Device and Apparatus for Arthroscopic Carpal Tunnel Release’. This patented device marks a significant advancement in orthopedic surgery, offering a revolutionary approach to treating Carpal Tunnel Syndrome (CTS). This revolutionary tool is set to transform the procedure, providing patients with a minimally invasive alternative to traditional open surgery.

CTS is the prevailing type of focal mononeuropathy, constituting a substantial proportion of neuropathic instances. It arises from the compression of the median nerve within the wrist’s carpal tunnel, eliciting sensations such as numbness, tingling, and weakness in the thumb and fingers. Multiple factors, including repetitive strain injuries, arthritis, sprains, wrist fractures, and ganglion cysts, can precipitate its onset by inducing inflammation or irritation in the wrist, thereby exacerbating pressure on the median nerve.

The new device enables surgeons to conduct the procedure arthroscopically, using a small incision and specialised equipment to access and release the constricted ligament without requiring a large incision in the hand and palm. Hence, this device differs from traditional open surgery by avoiding lengthy incisions in the palmar skin and wrist.

Its minimally invasive nature contributes to faster healing, shorter hospital stays, and reduced treatment costs. Additionally, the smaller incision results in a more aesthetically pleasing outcome, allowing patients to return to work sooner.

Dr. Banarji B H, the Senior Consultant Orthopedics and Specialist Shoulder Surgeon at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru and the lead developer of the device, elaborated, “While carpal tunnel syndrome isn’t life-threatening, it can greatly diminish an individual’s quality of life. The experience of pain, numbness, or weakness in the hands and wrists can exhaust individuals mentally, emotionally, and physically. The significance of this innovative device in advancing orthopedic surgery is that it offers a minimally invasive alternative to traditional open surgery, intending to enhance patient outcomes and reduce post-operative discomfort and recovery time.” The device operates by being inserted beneath the tight ligament, creating space for an arthroscope or thin camera to visualize the area. Surgeons then use a specially designed tool to release the ligament. This technique allows for the effective decompression of the median nerve while avoiding the development of a painful scar in the hand and palm. It can be used in any set of people such as sportsmen, working professionals, young adults, or the elderly.