Civil Rights Groups Condemn Religious Bias by Puttur IMA, Call for Action to Safeguard Communal Harmony in Coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru: In a strongly worded condemnation, civil society organisations and secular groups from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have criticised the Puttur unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for what they described as "religiously biased and politically motivated" actions, allegedly influenced by right-wing groups. The criticism was voiced during a joint meeting held at a private hotel in Mulki on Thursday, where participants resolved to initiate legal and public mobilisation efforts to counter growing communal polarisation in coastal Karnataka.

The meeting was convened in the backdrop of a recent controversy involving a government doctor from Puttur, who reportedly engaged in a verbal dispute with a Muslim family. The IMA Puttur unit allegedly supported the doctor and joined a protest alongside members of right-wing organisations. Speakers at the meeting expressed concern that the IMA’s involvement in such protests, including alleged hate speech targeting the Muslim community, reveals a disturbing communal orientation within a professional body expected to uphold neutrality.

Participants also criticised the defamation case filed against journalist AbduSalaam Putthige and activist Muneer Katipalla for raising concerns over the incident. “This amounts to an attempt to suppress democratic voices and is a blemish on the medical profession itself,” the groups stated in a joint resolution. A protest meeting is now planned for the second week of June in Mangaluru, where a formal demand will be submitted to the government seeking an impartial probe into the conduct of the IMA Puttur unit and those involved.

The meeting further addressed the broader rise in communal tensions in the region, pointing to a series of recent hate speeches and politically motivated murders allegedly linked to Hindutva groups and supported by some BJP legislators. Speakers argued that the state government’s “soft approach” towards communal violence has deepened mistrust between communities, undermined law and order, and harmed Karnataka’s tradition of religious coexistence.

In response, the gathering called for unity among progressive, secular, and people-centric organisations, regardless of ideological differences. A series of mass awareness campaigns and outreach programmes will be launched in the coming months, once the situation stabilises, to rebuild trust and promote harmony.

The meeting was chaired by Amrith Shenoy, coordinator of Sahabalve Udupi. Among the key participants were CPI(M) state secretariat member K. Yadava Shetty, CPI district secretary B. Shekhar, Congress spokesperson M.G. Hegde, senior advocate Dinesh Hegde Ulepady, Dalit and tribal rights leaders M. Devadas and Dr. Krishnappa Konchady, DYFI representatives, former Mangaluru Mayor K. Ashraf, and various office bearers from the Muslim Federation of Udupi and Mangaluru. Activist Manjula Nayak of Samarasya Mangaluru and several leaders from labour and student movements also attended.

The meeting concluded with a renewed pledge to protect the coastal region’s pluralistic ethos and confront communal politics through lawful and democratic means.