Claims ‘decade of failures’

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s IT/BT and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister, Priyank Kharge, took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the perceived “failures” of his government over the past decade.

Junior Kharge derided Modi’s current penchant for reminiscing about the past, contrasting it with the promises of a prosperous future made a decade ago, which have seemingly failed to materialise.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kharge lamented the absence of the promised “Acche Din” (good days), the failure to create two crore jobs annually, the persistent economic disparities, escalating prices, and inflation. Additionally, Kharge criticised the government’s alleged inability to stem the depreciation of the rupee, double farmers’ incomes, or fulfil pledges to unveil black money stashed abroad.

“10 years ago, he sowed dreams for the future and asked for votes, now after 10 years he is asking for votes on issues of the past. He ruled for 10 years between politics of future and past without any achievement,” Junior Kharge remarked in the post.

Kharge concluded his remark by saying, “Those soliciting votes in the name of Ram, who is renowned for keeping his promises, are insulting Ram.”