Live
- Banaras Hindu University to start specialised course in ‘Kashi Studies’
- Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar prof Indranath Sengupta to be honoured with National Teachers' Award 2023
- 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' led to self-discovery, helped assess my fears, says Daisy Shah
- Australia's household spending falls for 1st time in over 2 years
- Elephant goes on rampage on highway in Andhra Pradesh
- Ex-India hockey captain Prabodh Tirkey joins Congress
- BHU to start specialised course in ‘Kashi Studies’
- Amazon to invest $15 mn in nature-based projects in Asia-Pacific
- IT Minister underlines exposure of Naidu's financial crimes
- Microsoft plans to eliminate WordPad from Windows 12
Just In
Clean up drive by St. Joseph's University in association with TINEB collect 95 kgs waste
Bengaluru: Ulsoor lake being one the biggest lakes in Bangalore is on the verge of being one of the most polluted lakes. The lake is located on the...
Bengaluru: Ulsoor lake being one the biggest lakes in Bangalore is on the verge of being one of the most polluted lakes. The lake is located on the eastern side of the city and the locality goes by the name Halasuru. A part of the lake is looked after by Madras engineering group and the rest by BBMP.
According to the former chairman of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board dead fish rise up every March due to the low levels of oxygen in the water because of the sewage clogging up. A lake that was completely living, breathing and thriving is now nearly destroyed.
A clean up drive was Initiated by the WACC (Wildlife Awareness and Conservation Club) of St. Joseph's University in association with TINEB (There Is No Earth B) on the 3 September, Sunday. The team was able to collect almost 95kgs of waste. Small steps towards a greener cleaner future.