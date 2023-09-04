Clean up drive by St. Joseph's University in association with TINEB collect 95 kgs waste

Bengaluru: Ulsoor lake being one the biggest lakes in Bangalore is on the verge of being one of the most polluted lakes. The lake is located on the eastern side of the city and the locality goes by the name Halasuru. A part of the lake is looked after by Madras engineering group and the rest by BBMP.

According to the former chairman of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board dead fish rise up every March due to the low levels of oxygen in the water because of the sewage clogging up. A lake that was completely living, breathing and thriving is now nearly destroyed.











A clean up drive was Initiated by the WACC (Wildlife Awareness and Conservation Club) of St. Joseph's University in association with TINEB (There Is No Earth B) on the 3 September, Sunday. The team was able to collect almost 95kgs of waste. Small steps towards a greener cleaner future.

