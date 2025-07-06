CM ran to Centre for Covid jab but now questions vaccine

Bengaluru: Rejecting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s claim linking the rapid rollout of Covid vaccinations to heart attack cases, BJP leader D. V. Sadananda Gowda on Saturday said that the Congress leader was among the first to get vaccinated and is perfectly healthy.

Former Chief Minister Gowda taunted Siddaramaiah, saying, “It is because of the good health he gained from the Covid vaccine that Siddaramaiah is now claiming he will complete the full five-year term as Chief Minister and even lead the Congress to victory in the next election.”

“As soon as the vaccination drive began, Siddaramaiah ran to the Centre and got himself vaccinated. Nothing has happened to his body.

We sincerely wish that nothing ever does,” Gowda stated. However, CM Siddaramaiah must exercise restraint, Gowda said.

Responding to this, Kiran Majumdar Shaw stated that, “COVID-19 vaccines developed in India were approved under the Emergency Use Authorisation framework, following rigorous protocols aligned with global standards for safety and efficacy.

To suggest that these vaccines were ‘hastily’ approved is factually incorrect and contributes to public misinformation.”

On Shaw’s assertion, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah remarked that seeking clarity does not amount to spreading misinformation.