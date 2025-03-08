CM sets new target for excise department in budget

Bengaluru: The state government has announced in the budget that it has a revenue target of Rs 40,000 crore from the excise department this year.

This may be a hint that it will increase the price of liquor again. The government has said that it will revise the excise slabs in Karnataka to increase the prices of premium liquor in line with the prices being charged in other states.

The budget proposes to allocate vacant or available licenses through transparent electronic auction to increase the sale of liquor. This aims to collect additional revenue. The government has prepared software and developed an online process for all the services of the excise department. This will increase efficiency in administration and help further improve public service.

In the revised estimates for 2024-25, a total revenue of Rs 36,500 crore is expected from excise duty. The Excise Department has been given a collection target of Rs 40,000 crore for the year 2025-26.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the process of rationalizing excise slabs by revising excise duty will continue in 2025-26 as well.