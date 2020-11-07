CM Yediyurappa urges people to celebrate Diwali with ‘green’ crackers

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday appealed to the people to celebrate Deepavali in a simple way, using "green crackers" after indicating that the government would ban fireworks due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, he said several suggestions came from people regarding the sale and use of firecrackers during the coming Deepavali. "The government has taken all necessary measures for the control of the virus, and in such a situation it is appropriate to celebrate Deepavali in a simple and meaningful way keeping in mind the health of citizens and children," the CM said.

After holding consultations with officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department, the State government made a formal announcement of banning bursting of firecrackers. "While active cases have shown a dip, but the danger is still very much present. We discussed this and are deciding to ban fireworks this Diwali. It has been discussed and order is being issued. But the government has given green signal to celebrate with green crackers only" said Yediyurappa.

As it has been reported that a few States in north India have already banned firecrackers citing the lurking Covid danger and rising air pollution. Manufacturers of firecrackers are expected to oppose the government's decision and they are likely to meet the Chief Minister seeking withdrawal of the ban in this festival season since they have already produced a huge quantity of firecrackers. Permission to celebrate Deepavali with green crackers was welcomed.

Green crackers have a small shell size compared to traditional ones. They are produced using less harmful raw materials and have additives which reduce emission by suppressing dust.



"Elderly persons, children, persons with comorbidities and others develop respiratory problems during the winter. Further, air pollution aggravates respiratory problems. Bursting of firecrackers releases copious amounts of harmful chemicals, which can have a severe impact on the respiratory health of vulnerable groups. Now the government permitted green crackers which don't contain banned chemicals such as lithium, arsenic barium and lead" says a senior official from the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Considering the potentially harmful consequences of bursting of crackers amidst the Covid-19 pandemic situation and the approaching winter, the government also said the case will be filed against violators.

Health Minister and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said, "Covid-19 attacks a person's respiratory system. Many patients, even with mild symptoms and in-home isolation, may become more vulnerable if the air quality is affected. Anyone found violating the government orders banning the sale and use of firecrackers, will be booked. The remaining things and guidelines will be decided after tomorrow's meeting".

The state government began mulling the ban after states like West Bengal, Rajasthan, Odisha and Haryana made similar announcements.



