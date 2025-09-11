CNC Champions Codava Unity: Codavas Urged to Claim Identity in 2025 Karnataka Census

Madikeri: As Karnataka prepares for its caste census from September 22 to October 7, 2025, the Codava National Council (CNC) is rallying the Codava people to record their identity solely as “Codava” in the caste, language, and religion categories.

This unified declaration is seen as a vital step toward securing constitutional protections and revitalising the cultural and political stature of the indigenous Codava community, a small but vibrant ethnic group rooted in Coorg’s rich heritage.

The state’s Backward Class Commission has been tasked with conducting this detailed demographic survey to capture Karnataka’s diverse population profile. The CNC, a steadfast advocate for Codava rights, views the census as a pivotal moment to affirm the community’s unique identity and correct decades of misrepresentation. By consistently registering as “Codava,” the community aims to establish an accurate population count, laying a foundation for recognition in the anticipated 2026-27 national census and beyond.

The Codavas, a tightly knit ethnic group with no internal factions, are known for their animistic traditions, venerating natural elements like the Cauvery River, sacred hills, and ancestral spirits. This census presents an opportunity to preserve their distinct language, culture, and spiritual practices while advocating for their rightful place in India’s constitutional framework.

The CNC’s campaign is rooted in a long struggle against historical inaccuracies. In 2008, the council challenged the derogatory term “Kodagaru” used in official records, engaging with Dr. Dwarakanath, then-head of the Backward Class Commission. His 2010 endorsement to replace it with “Codava” was delayed by administrative lapses until a Karnataka High Court ruling on December 8, 2021, secured by advocate Ballachanda Bolliappa, validated the community’s nomenclature.

This victory culminated in a 2023 state gazette notification formalising “Codava” across government records. Centuries ago, British censuses from 1871 to 1931 recognised the Codavas as a distinct “Codava Race,” a designation also noted in 18th-century records by regional ruler Lingaraja. However, after 1941, their identity was merged with other groups, diminishing their visibility and prospects.

Led by Chairman N U Nachappa Codava, the CNC is urging every Codava to participate in the 2025 census with a unified identity. This effort is poised to strengthen the community’s cultural heritage, political influence, and global recognition, ensuring a brighter future for generations to come.