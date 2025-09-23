Comic Con India returns to Bengaluru in Dec for 13th edition

Bengaluru: Comic Con India, an annual pop-culture festival, on Monday announced that it is set to return with its Bengaluru edition in December. Stepping into its 13th edition, Comic Con India will take place on December 20 and 21 at KTPO, Whitefield, it said.

According to a statement by Comic Con India, the Bengaluru edition is one of the most anticipated pop-culture gatherings uniting cosplayers, gamers, artists, and live performances in the heart of India’s Silicon Valley.

It offers aspiring creators a platform to connect with fans and industry professionals, while attendees can meet leading comic book creators, anime artists, and directors. Highlights include the National Cosplay Championship, exclusive merchandise, immersive fan zones, gaming arenas, and engaging interactive sessions.

Speaking about the announcement, Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming, said, Bengaluru Comic Con has its own flavour. Only here can you find a coder debugging all week and then showing up on the weekend dressed as Darth Vader. This city mixes work and play like no other. From gaming marathons in Koramangala cafés to indie comic meetups in Indiranagar, Bengaluru’s fandom is restless and inventive. “It feels just like the startup spirit here, experimenting, building, and pushing boundaries for the sheer love of it. That’s why every edition in Bengaluru feels electric and is proof that pop culture runs deep in the heart of India’s tech capital,” it stated.