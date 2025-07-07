Communal strife being fuelled under Congress rule, says Karnataka BJP chief

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP has alleged that a systematic conspiracy is underway to incite communal strife between two communities in the state. According to the party, anti-national elements are growing bolder with the Congress government's backing.

Addressing reporters in Shivamogga on Monday, BJP state President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said, “Anti-national elements are becoming stronger in Karnataka, particularly in the coastal region. Forces that do not want peace and aim to create communal discord are ensuring that untoward incidents continue to occur.”

“The tragedy is that the state government is not taking this seriously. Whether it's the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty, the Mysuru police station attack, or incidents of violence during Tipu Jayanti in our Shivamogga district -- trouble is recurring during festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi. These disruptive forces feel emboldened because they know they are protected by the state government,” he alleged.

“Due to the inaction of the government, these anti-national elements are becoming more daring. They believe that no one will hold them accountable because the government is on their side,” he added.

“There is a situation where the fence is eating the crop. In this background, such disturbing incidents are taking place. The BJP strongly condemns this. The Chief Minister and the Home Minister -- who is one only in name -- must pay attention to this situation,” Vijayendra said.

Commenting on the recent spate of heart attack cases in Hassan district, he said, “A series of heart attacks are being reported, especially among young people, and lives are being lost. Shockingly, the district’s in-charge minister has not visited the area in the past three months. This is the height of irresponsibility. One does not need further evidence to see how callously the Congress-led government is running the state.”

Turning to the state’s financial condition, he said, “The state’s economy has collapsed. The Financial Advisor to the Chief Minister, Bavaraj Rayareddy, has stated that if people want roads and other development works, the government will have to stop the guarantee schemes.”

“When the BJP points out that the Congress-led government is struggling to pay salaries, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claims that everything is fine,” Vijayendra said.

“But through Rayareddy, the Chief Minister has made it clear to the public that funds for development cannot be allocated unless the guarantee schemes are first delivered. This government has pushed the state into a financial crisis.”

“The people are tired of this government and are regretting bringing it to power. That is the reality. The damage caused is so deep that no Chief Minister will be able to easily fix Karnataka’s economy,” he concluded.