Complaints about floods, potholes pour in during BBMP chief's zonal visit

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath was inundated with complaints and suggestions on civic issues during the 'Mukhya Ayuktara Nade Valayada Kade' (Chief Commissioner's walk towards zone) in Bommanahalli. Several Resident Welfare Associations and people submitted their complaints.

After the meeting, Girinath received complaints regarding flooding residential homes, drainage overflow, illegal constructions and so on. "Soon the silt will beremoved and notice will be sent to the building owners. Residents have been asked to clear the waste in their zones as tree branches and leaves are going towards their homes," he said and added that the complaints about footpath encroachment, pothole and drainage issues in Sector 6 and 7 will be examined.

President of All Sectors Associations of HSR Layout, B.N.R. Reddy said, "Residents of some layouts live in the fear of their homes being flooded during the rainy season as it's been a long time since the drains are cleaned. The residents under the revenue zone divert garbage into the seers.

An official said that 748 potholes were identified in the Bommanahalli zone and 710 of them were fixed.

To this, one of the resident welfare association members said there were still potholes in the HSR layout of the Bommanahalli zone. He demanded proper filling of the potholes. At this point, the BBMP Chief Commissioner instructed the authorities to put a photo of the potholes in the FixMyStreet app.

A WhatsApp group comprising representatives of local residents' welfare associations will be formed and messages will be put in the local ward committee WhatsApp group, on the previous day, with their collaboration, on the road pothole fixing. In the wake of the unusual rains during afternoon hours, the officials were instructed to fix the potholes from 6 am to 3 pm and to get weather information through the Varuna Mitra website.