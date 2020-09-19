Complete elevated corridor quickly, orders BBMP chief N Manjunath Prasad

Bengaluru: BBMP commissioner, N Manjunath Prasad inspected the underconstruction elevated corridor works site near the Sony World Junction in Koramangala, on Friday.

With the aim of easing traffic congestion on the Koramangala 100 feet main road, the Elevated Corridor from Ejipura Signal to Central House Junction is in progress and the commissioners have been instructed to speed up the work and complete it quickly.

The 2.5 km long corridor estimated at a cost of Rs 204 crore aims to reduce traffic congestion on the Koramangala 100 feet main road. The commissioner has instructed the officials to expedite the work and complete it quickly.

"Being built at a cost of Rs 204 crores, it involves 81 piers and 762 segments. BBMP is trying to solve land acquisition and other issues. Meanwhile, immediate steps are being taken for desilting side drains & filling of potholes in the entire stretch.

This 2.5 Km flyover when operational will bypass 3 busy junctions - Ejipura , Sony World & Kendriya Sadan," Prasad said. A total of 81 pillars are coming up and seven junctions are to be completed.

The contractors have been instructed to complete road repair and underground sewer works. The civic officials will hold a monthly review meeting with contractors to expedite the work. The construction of the bridge will reduce traffic congestion in this area by 39.69%, saving at least 30 minutes, the BBMP chief said.





There are 7 junctions in the elevated corridor:



♦ Egipura Road - Inner Ring Road Junction

♦ Sony World Junction

♦ Central Assembly Junction

♦ Koramangala 8th Main Road Junction

♦ Koramangala 60 feet road junction

♦ Koramangala Fifth Block 1A Cross Road Junction

♦ Koramangala BDA Junction