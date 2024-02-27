Cong finalises candidate, sitting MP Sumalatha keen to contest

Mandya: The Congress party is leaving no stone unturned to retain the Mandya Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming LS elections. According to party sources the party has already finalized its candidate, Star Chandru @Venkataramanegowda, a prominent businessman and the brother of Gouribidanur MLA Puttaswamy Gowda. The party leaders are confident that Star Chandru will be able to win over the voters of Mandya with his charisma and vision.

The Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, which comprises eight assembly segments, is considered a stronghold of the Congress party. In the 2018 Vidhan Sabha elections, the Congress won six out of eight seats in Mandya, while the JDS managed to win only one seat. The Congress lost the Mandya Lok Sabha seat in 2019, but improved position in 2023 assembly election.

However, the Congress is not taking any chances in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as the BJP and the JD(S) have formed an alliance to challenge the Congress dominance in Mandya. The BJP-JD(S) alliance is yet to announce its candidate for Mandya, but there are reports of internal rifts and disagreements over the seat-sharing formula. Some JD(S) leaders are unhappy with the alliance and are demanding that the party should field its own candidate in Mandya, while some BJP leaders are eyeing the seat for themselves.

Star Chandru, who hails from Nagamangala taluk, is the owner of Star Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests in real estate, hospitality, education, and entertainment. He is also the brother of Puttaswamy Gowda, a non-party MLA from Gouribidanur, and the brother-in-law of Sarath Bachegowda, a former BJP MLA who joined the Congress in 2019. Star Chandru has a strong political background and a wide network. of contacts and supporters in Mandya and beyond.

Star Chandru is also known for his philanthropic activities and social service. He has donated generously to various causes, such as education, health, sports, and culture. He has also adopted several villages in Mandya and provided them with basic amenities and infrastructure. He has also organized several cultural and sports events in Mandya to promote local talent and heritage.

Chandru is confident that he will be able to win the trust and support of the people of Mandya with his sincerity and dedication. He has promised to work for the development and welfare of Mandya and to raise the issues and concerns of the region in the Parliament. He has also assured that he will be accessible and accountable to the people of Mandya at all times.

After losing the Lok Sabha election in Mandya Nikhil Kumara Swamy contested from Ramanagara in the last Vidhana Sabha Election and lost there too. Earlier party sources said that Nikhil is going to face the acid test from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency again to see victory in the place where he lost earlier.

But in a latest development the JDS plans to field Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology former director Dr C N Manjunath. He is also well-known cardiologist in the state has thousands of fans in the state. In the midst of this political manoeuvering, JDS has put forward D.C.N Manjunath as its nominee, confident in securing the Mandya ticket. As speculations abound and alliances take shape, former CM Kumaraswamy's trip to Delhi alongside his son Nikhil hints at behind-the-scenes negotiations and strategic planning.

As election fervour intensifies in the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, a sense of anticipation grips the populace, eager to know the candidates vying for the seat under the JDS-BJP alliance. Mandya, long regarded as a stronghold of the JDS, is witnessing a flurry of activity as political players gear up for the electoral battle ahead.

Meanwhile, sitting independent MP Sumalatha's recent visit to Delhi, where she held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JP Nadda, has added a new dimension to the unfolding political landscape.

Addressing the speculation surrounding her candidacy, MP Sumalatha made her intentions clear, asserting her determination to contest from Mandya in the upcoming election.

"My fight is for Mandya," she affirmed, signaling her unwavering commitment to the constituency. Dismissing rumours of JDS's claim over the Mandya seat, Sumalatha emphasised that no official discussions have taken place on the matter. While Sumalatha stands firm on her decision, JDS's stance remains uncertain. Nikhil Kumaraswamy's statement acknowledging JDS' sway in three constituencies in the region adds to the intrigue, leaving the final decision in the hands of the party's leadership. As the stage is set for the electoral showdown, all eyes are on Mandya, with the impending Lok Sabha elections capturing the attention of both the state and the nation. The outcome of this electoral battle will undoubtedly shape the political landscape in the days to come.

Electorate

• Total number of voters in Mandya is 16,84,216

• Male Electors: 8,43,121

• Female Electors: 8,40,953

Caste composition

Kurubas 15%

Lingayats 10%

SC community 12%

Muslims 10%

History

• In 2019 husting independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh secured 7,03660 votes while JDS candidate Nikhil Kumara Swamy secured 5,77,232 votes.

• In 2014 JDS candidate C S Puttaraju won by securing 5,23, 342 votes by defeating Congress candidate Ramya by just 5000 votes.

• In 2009 election JDS candidate N Cheluvaraya

Swamy won by securing 3,84,342 votes while congress

candidate and late cine actor M H Ambareesh secured 3,60,893 votes.