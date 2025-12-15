  1. Home
Cong leader Shamanuru Shivashankarappa dies at 94

  • Created On:  15 Dec 2025 8:17 AM IST
Bengaluru: Veteran Congress leader Shamanuru Shivashankarappa passed away at a private hospital here on Sunday due to age-related ailments, official sources said. He was 94 and represented the Davanagere South Assembly constituency.

He had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for some time. Shivashankarappa is survived by three sons, including S S Mallikarjun, Karnataka Minister for Mines and Geology and Horticulture, and four daughters. His daughter-in-law, Prabha Mallikarjun, is the Member of Parliament from Davanagere.

A former minister, Shivashankarappa, served as treasurer of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) for several decades and was the president of the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha, the apex body of the influential Veerashaiva-Lingayat community. He was also a noted educationist who established several educational institutions and was an industrialist.

