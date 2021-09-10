Congress MLA Tanvir Sait says Pratap Simha communalising encroachments' issue

Mysuru: MLA Tanvir Sait has alleged that Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha is trying to whip up communal hatred by giving religious colour to eviction of encroachments at places of worship.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Sait alleged that under the guise of objecting to the eviction drive Pratap Simha was trying to give communal colour. He said the eviction drive was going on as per a Supreme Court order. Simha took deputy commissioner to task at the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting on Wednesday for evicting encroachments only at temples. The MP said if officials want to evict all the unauthorized religious places, first they should start with the dargah in Devaraj Urs road.

Tanvir said that the dargah issue was pending before court to determine whether it was constructed first or the road. He said the issue would be decided by court. Pulling up the DC was not becoming of an elected representative, he said and added, "We are not wearing bangles". The MLA accused Simha of raising the issue to disturb communal harmony to get political mileage.

KPCC spokesman M Lakshman alleged that BJP was trying to play communal card to gain political mileage as Assembly elections are nearing.