Congress has failed as an opposition: CM Bommai

Bengaluru: The Congress has failed to play at least as a responsible opposition after being rejected by voters as 'unfit' to function as the ruling party, in 2018, declared Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the backdrop of pandemonium the opposition created in the Legislative Assembly.

Speaking to media persons in Vidhana Soudha, Bommai said, "A shroud of politics has fallen on the party and its leaders. Looking at everything through the veil of politics and hatred would not bring any political gains for the party and its leaders in future. The legislative session was scheduled to be held till Friday. But they compelled it to be cut short abruptly today itself. It is really sad.

The opposition leaders frequently demand a legislature session to discuss issues of public importance. But when the House is convened they are not ready to participate. They could have highlighted any failures of the government during the debate on the Governor's address to the joint session. But that did not happen."

The opposition could have raised the issue of Rural Development Minister K.S. Eshwarappa's statement and discussed it. The government was ready to reply. But they did not do it as they knew that there was nothing wrong with Eshwarappa's statement, Bommai said.

"The opposition is trying to mislead the House and the people by staging a dharna. The High Court is hearing intense arguments on the dress code issue. An interim order has already been passed. it is being implemented. Some people are trying to create confusion at this stage. They could have maintained calm and sent a united message of peace as education of our children in most important. For them politics has become more important.

The leader of the opposition and the president of the Congress are seniors. They are in politics for a long time now. People would have appreciated them if they had worked as a matured opposition party, Bommai lamented.

Replying to a question on pay hike for ministers and legislators when the State is facing a financial crisis, the Chief Minister said, the salary and allowances have been raised after considering the opinion of the legislators, inflation and their travel needs.

Reacting to BJP National President JP Nadda's statement on KS Eshwarappa's statement, Bommai said, "I have no information about it. I will first get official information about it."

"Eshwarappa's statement has been wrongly interpreted. If the full text of his statement is examined, nothing would be found that's against the law. There is no aspect that could be considered as an insult to national flag. It is very clear the Congress is trying to exploit it politically by tweaking the statement," Bommai said.

Reacting to Congress leaders submitting a memorandum to the Governor over the issue, "let them do it," he quipped. It has been decided to present the State Budget on March 4, the Chief Minister said.