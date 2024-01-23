Congress high command not taking our suggestions on various appointments: Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Tuesday expressed his dismay against the party high command for not taking his suggestions into consideration over appointments of presidents and vice-presidents for boards and corporations.

“No one has sought our opinion with regards to the appointments of presidents and vice-presidents for the boards and corporations. I was asked to provide a few names and I gave it to the party high command but no meeting has been called or opinions sought when the list was finalised,” Parameshwara told media persons.

The Home Minister also targeted Congress General Secretaries Randeep Singh Surjewala and K.C. Venugopal.

“We better ideas of district level leaders and their contributions. The selection has to be made by the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. They must prepare the list after consulting the district level leaders. But the list is being prepared by the general secretary,” he said.

He said that the list is getting delayed unnecessarily. “I was also the state president for eight years. I know the leaders and their contributions to the party. There are leaders who have worked for decades and they should be given power. If the position is given to those who have no contributors, it hurts the loyal members,” he said.

He said that the opinions and suggestions of the leaders and district presidents will have to be considered and is must before taking any decision regarding the list.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the names for the appointments to the boards and corporations have been cleared.

He said that the list was signed by the General Secretary K.C. Venugopal.

On the Home Minister’s remarks, the Chief Minister said that it will be difficult to get the opinion of everyone.