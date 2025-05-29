Congress Legislators Seek Governor’s Action Against BJP MLCs for Derogatory Remarks

Bengaluru: A delegation of Congress members from the Karnataka Legislative Council has submitted a formal complaint to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, urging legal and constitutional action against two BJP MLCs—Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and N. Ravikumar—for making inflammatory and derogatory remarks.

The Congress delegation, led by the Leader of the House in the Council, N.S. Boseraju, and Chief Whip Saleem Ahmed, accused the BJP legislators of breaching constitutional decorum and spreading communal hatred. The complaint follows two separate incidents: Ravikumar allegedly referred to Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Tarannum as a “Pakistani,” while Narayanaswamy compared Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge to a dog.

Addressing reporters after the meeting with the governor, Boseraju said, “Such statements go against the very spirit of the Constitution. In a democracy, elected representatives must uphold civility and inclusiveness. Instead, these BJP members are habitual offenders, making divisive and casteist statements.”

He added that Narayanaswamy’s remarks against a Dalit minister were particularly reprehensible and called for his immediate removal from office. “Likewise, legal and constitutional proceedings should be initiated against Ravikumar for his derogatory comments against a serving IAS officer,” Boseraju said.

Chief Whip Saleem Ahmed said two separate complaints were submitted during the meeting with the Governor. “We have asked for the suspension of both members. The opposition leader in the Council, Narayanaswamy, has used unconstitutional language against a minister. Ravikumar’s statement questioning whether an IAS officer is from Pakistan is not only irresponsible but also dangerous. Both are spreading a dangerous narrative in society,” he said.

The governor reportedly assured the delegation that he would examine the matter.

Among those in the delegation were Council members Vasanth Kumar, Anil Kumar, M.L. Jagadev Gutteedar, S. Ravi, D.T. Srinivas, Dinesh Gooligowda, Channaraj Hattiholi, Basavanagouda Badarli, Puttanna, Naseer Ahmed, Govindaraju, Nagaraj Yadav, and Manjunath Bhandari.