Congress MLA B. Narayan Rao succumbs to Coronavirus

Bengaluru: After Minister of State for Railways and BJP MP from Belagavi, Suresh Angadi and BJP newly-elected Rajya Sabha member Ashok Gasti, the deadly Covid has claimed the life of another politician.

Congress' Karnataka legislator B. Narayan Rao died of Covid-19 at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday. He was 65. Rao was critically ill with multi-organ failure, after he was diagnosed with a severe Covid-19 infection, and passed away at 3.55 p.m., Manipal Hospital director Manish Rai said in a statement. Rao represented the Basavakalyan assembly seat in the state's Bidar district. "Rao was admitted in our hospital on September 1 after he tested Covid positive. He was in a very critical state on multiple support systems, including ventilator, till he breathed his last," Rai said. Rao's death comes a day after Minister of State for Railways and BJP MP from Belagavi, Suresh Angadi, died of Covid on Wednesday night at New Delhi's AIIMS.

BJP's newly-elected Rajya Sabha member Ashok Gasti also succumbed to the infection in the Manipal hospital on September 17. He was 55. Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) legislator from Sira in Tumakuru district, B. Satyanarayana died on August 4 in the same hospital after prolonged illness due to multiple organ failure though he tested Covid negative. He was 67.