Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar in Kannada Bigg Boss

Bengaluru: One day after his brief appearance on the Kannada Bigg Boss show, Chikkaballapura Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar has come forward to defend his participation, asserting that his intention was purely to motivate the contestants. Despite facing criticism from various quarters, including opposition leaders, Pradeep remains resolute in his stance.

The controversy began when a channel airing Kannada Bigg Boss released a promotional video featuring Pradeep Eshwar's entry into the house. This sparked a wave of condemnation and provided political ammunition for his detractors. In response, an organisation wrote a letter to Legislative Assembly speaker UT Khader, urging action against Pradeep Eshwar.

In his defence, Pradeep Eshwar said, "I was invited to appear on Bigg Boss for just three hours, during which I aimed to inspire the show's contestants and the youth of our state. My intention was to share my life experiences and the challenges I've overcome."

Regarding the criticism from opposition leaders, Pradeep Eshwar took a swipe at his Chikkaballapura opponent Dr. K Sudhakar, suggesting that he missed an opportunity to effectively address the issue. "Opposition leaders have the right to express their opinions," he said, "but Sudhakar's response seemed hasty. Perhaps he should have waited before passing judgment."

Explaining his silence on Monday when the controversy was at its peak, the Congress MLA stated that he was instructed by the channel to maintain confidentiality until the episode aired. "I was teaching my students on Monday and adhering to the channel's instructions. I believe my actions were justified," he remarked.

At the heart of the matter is a demand by an organisation known as 'Vande Mataram Samaja Seva Sansthe' to have Pradeep Eshwar removed from his legislative post and denied any allowances allocated to MLAs. Their letter to Legislative Assembly speaker U T Khader argues that Pradeep's participation in a reality TV show is incompatible with his duties as an elected representative.

In response to these developments, BJP leaders, including former minister Dr. K Sudhakar and Kolar Lok Sabha MP S Muniswamy, have openly ridiculed Pradeep Eshwar. Sudhakar described the MLA's actions as "shameless" and suggested that the people of Chikkaballapura regretted their choice in the last election.

Muniswamy, on the other hand, labeled Pradeep's move as a mere "gimmick" and urged him to prioritise public service over entertainment pursuits. Both leaders made it clear that the people of the constituency would ultimately pass judgment on the MLA.

While Pradeep Eshwar may have hoped for his Bigg Boss appearance to inspire and connect with the youth, it has generated considerable controversy, leaving him to navigate both political and public scrutiny in the days ahead. Social media, too, has been abuzz with some netizens expressing anger over his decision to participate in the reality show.