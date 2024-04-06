Congress never gave ‘Nyay’ to country: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Hubbali, (Karnataka): Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Saturday criticises Congress over its ‘Nyay’ manifesto, saying that the party has never given ‘Nyay’ (justice) to the country.

“Rahul Gandhi announced the ‘Nyay’ election manifesto. Knowing well that they will not come to power, the party is indulged in making announcements on whims and fancies,” Joshi told media persons.

Congress had coined slogans such as ‘Garibi hatao’ (alleviation of poverty) and ‘roti, kapda aur makan’(Food, clothing and shelter). Have they been successful? In 2004, Congress gave another slogan ‘Congress ka haath gareeb logon ke saath’ (Congress is with the poor). But, ultimately, what did they do? Joshi questioned.

He said that during Congress rule, they indulged in corruption of Rs 12 lakh crore.

“They gave nothing to the poor. They did not even do justice to the country. Their announcement of ‘Nyay’ slogan is ridiculous,” Joshi said.

He added that people won’t believe them even if they take out ‘Nyay’ slogans or yatras.

Joshi is contesting from Dharwad Parliamentary Seat in Karnataka.