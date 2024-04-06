  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka > Bengaluru

Congress never gave ‘Nyay’ to country: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Pralhad Joshi
x
Highlights

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Saturday criticises Congress over its ‘Nyay’ manifesto, saying that the party has never given ‘Nyay’ (justice) to the country.

Hubbali, (Karnataka): Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Saturday criticises Congress over its ‘Nyay’ manifesto, saying that the party has never given ‘Nyay’ (justice) to the country.

“Rahul Gandhi announced the ‘Nyay’ election manifesto. Knowing well that they will not come to power, the party is indulged in making announcements on whims and fancies,” Joshi told media persons.

Congress had coined slogans such as ‘Garibi hatao’ (alleviation of poverty) and ‘roti, kapda aur makan’(Food, clothing and shelter). Have they been successful? In 2004, Congress gave another slogan ‘Congress ka haath gareeb logon ke saath’ (Congress is with the poor). But, ultimately, what did they do? Joshi questioned.

He said that during Congress rule, they indulged in corruption of Rs 12 lakh crore.

“They gave nothing to the poor. They did not even do justice to the country. Their announcement of ‘Nyay’ slogan is ridiculous,” Joshi said.

He added that people won’t believe them even if they take out ‘Nyay’ slogans or yatras.

Joshi is contesting from Dharwad Parliamentary Seat in Karnataka.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X