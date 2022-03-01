Congress padayatra causing inconvenience to Bengalureans

Bengaluru: "The Congress for its own political gains is putting the people of Bengaluru to unnecessary inconvenience. The padayatra hardly benefits the people of Bengaluru in any way. Instead, it would add to their woes," observed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, Bommai said, "Congress has no moral right to bring pressure on the government to implement the Mekedatu project.

The Congress leaders should have staged their protest at the Freedom Park. They are creating traffic snarls by taking out padayatra for three days in the city. In Bengaluru even a small traffic holdup in one spot will lead to major vehicular jams throughout the city. Though the Congress leaders are aware of it, they are putting the entire city to trouble for their political interests. It would not be of any use for Bengaluru, Bommai said.

The State government is committed to implementation of the Mekedatu project. "The Congress leaders are staging protests for the projects which they failed to execute when they were in power. They had not bothered to even prepare a DPR for the Mekedatu project when they were in power. Now they are demanding its immediate implementation. They did not achieve anything in any project. We have shown progress in our regime. We have shown commitment. We will definitely do it. They have no moral right to put the blame on us," Bommai said.

Replying to a question on registering cases against the protesters, Bommai said, "How many cases were registered against opposition leaders when Congress was in power. How many times they ordered lathi charge, they should recall. The law is taking its own course. They should understand the reality. Statements from the Congress leaders show to what depths they have fallen. They have become desperate for power," Bommai said.

Reacting to KPCC President DK Shivakumar's statement against Home Minister Araga Jnandera, Bommai said, Shivakumar was a senior leader who handled many ministerial portfolios. He should know better how it's easy to pass comments against others. He should understand the situations and circumstances. He should introspect his own role under such circumstances," Bommai advised.