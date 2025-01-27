Constitution is the soul of nation, need to protect it

Bengaluru: Stating that the Constitution was the soul of the nation, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that there was a need to protect the Constitution.

“Constitution is the soul our nation. The country will be soulless if the Constitution is gone. We need to protect the Constitution and nurture it,” he said while speaking to reporters after the 76th Republic Day celebrations at the KPCC office.

“January 26 sacred day when the Constitution of India came into effect. It is the day which declared that all languages, religions and castes are equal. The Constitution is as necessary to the nation as breathing is to us. It was under the leadership of Nehru that Babasaheb Ambedkar was given the responsibility to formulate the Constitution,” he said.

“Ambedkar drafted the Constitution to ensure social equality and justice. Many countries around the world deem the Indian Constitution as a role model. Ambedkar has said through the Constitution that everyone one of us need to uphold the respect of self, society and nation. Besides Independence, the Congress party has also contributed to the Constitution, national flag and national anthem. As Kharge said there is a need to fight against those forces who are insulting the Constitution,” he said.

“We organised Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhan in Belagavi to uphold the Constitutional values. I have appealed to the AICC President to organise the Gandhi Bharat programmes all through the year across assembly constituencies. These programmes are for all sections of the society and not limited to Congress party. This is an attempt to spread values of Gandhiji and Ambedkar and also protect the Indian Constitution. We are preparing to organise these programmes in all the 224 assembly constituencies. We are also organising a massive convention under the leadership of AICC to celebrate 75 years of adaptation of the Constitution,”he added.

Bengaluru a global city

Asked if the Centre would positively consider his appeal for funds to build infrastructural projects in Bengaluru, he said, “We have done our duty.

Our state is the second place in the country in terms of tax collections. Bengaluru has become a global city and it is important that the Centre allocates funds for our city. I have appealed to the Union Ministers and the Prime Minister to allocate funds for Karnataka too instead of excessive focus on Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.”

Asked if the Centre would grant any funds as it is yet to release Rs 5300 crore for the Upper Bhadra project, he said, “Let’s wait and see. Karnataka has so many MPs in Delhi. I believe Karnataka will not get a raw deal. Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy had claimed that they would approval for Mekedatu from the Prime Minister in one day, but we are still waiting. We are also waiting for Pralhad Joshi and Jagadish Shettar to get us environmental clearance for Kalasa-Bhanduri project. We are doing our best.” When pointed out to his meeting with Mallikarjun Kharge, he quipped, “Can’t he peacefully sit and have coffee in the building that he built for the KPCC? Do you discuss internal matter of the family in public? The CM has already clarified that there is no differences in the party.”