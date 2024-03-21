Cookers seized in Tumakur

Tumakur: As the Lok Sabha Elections (General Elections 2024) draw near, the political fervor intensifies, with leaders striving to garner the support of voters. However, amidst this fervent campaign season, a troubling revelation has come to light in Tumkur. Authorities have uncovered a clandestine operation aimed at influencing voters, as they seized a cache of 73 cookers stashed away in a warehouse in Kunigal.

What makes this discovery particularly concerning is the branding on these cookers. Adorning the boxes are portraits of prominent political figures, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, along with wishes for a Happy New Year and Sankranti. This blatant attempt to sway voters through such means has raised eyebrows and drawn condemnation from various quarters.

The raid was prompted by specific information received by the authorities, leading them to the warehouse where the cookers were being stockpiled. Upon investigation, all 73 cookers were seized, thwarting the attempt to distribute them among voters. Further scrutiny revealed that the warehouse belonged to Nagendra, a municipal councilor affiliated with the Congress party from Mallipallya in Kunigal town.

A case registered and investigation is on .