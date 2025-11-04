Court frames charges against Darshan, 16 others

Bengaluru: A Karnataka court on Monday framed the charges against jailed Kannada superstar Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda, and 15 other accused in the sensational fan murder case.

Darshan and all other accused denied all charges against them in the case of the gruesome murder of his fan Renukaswamy here on June 8, 2024. Renukaswamy was kidnapped from his hometown, Chitradurga, brought to Bengaluru, kept in a shed, and tortured to death.

After the murder, his body was thrown into a canal. The incident came to light after the security personnel of a private apartment building saw the body being dragged by a pack of dogs.

Judge Erappanna Pavadi Naik read out the charges against Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and the other accused and sought their response. The court also asked them to confirm whether they were able to hear the charges clearly.

Subsequently, the judge announced that the date for the trial would be fixed on November 10 and adjourned the matter. The jail authorities had produced Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and other accused before the court. Tight security arrangements were made in the premises of the 64th CCH Court, with additional police force deputed. Initially, the judge directed that the advocates concerned with the case should only be present, or he would adjourn the matter, questioning where he would make the 17 accused persons stand while beginning the process of framing of charges. He had also directed the lawyers overcrowding the court hall to step out

Darshan is facing the charge of murder under IPC Section 302, while he has been booked for causing fatal injuries under Section 355, under Section 120-b for criminal conspiracy, Section 204 for attempting to destroy evidence, and Section 359 for kidnapping. He is also booked under Sections 143, 147, 148 and 149 for illegal gathering and other charges.

Darshan was released from prison on October 30, 2024, after spending 131 days in custody.

Following the appeal by Karnataka Police, the Supreme Court has cancelled the bail and Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda, and others were re-arrested.