Covid-19 vaccination drive for healthcare workers continues in Bengaluru 

Bengaluru: BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital launched Covishield vaccination programme at its premises, with an aim to support the nationwide drive to prevent spreading of the COVID-19 infection. With a target of inoculating at least 200 health workers, many doctors and nursing staff voluntarily decided to take Covishield shots. There are about 637 doctors, nurses and non-medical staff in the hospital who will get inoculated in the three-day drive.

Sandeep Kumar, CEO, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, said: "Since last year the virus has affected many healthcare workers and common people."

Joining the initiative, Sakra World Hospital concluded the two-day coronavirus vaccination drive on Thursday.

Encouraging healthcare workers to take the jab and remain safe, Lovekesh Phasu, COO, Sakra World Hospital, says: "I took this shot first to ensure that it is safe for the entire Sakra family. Your participation in the drive will help your family, colleagues and yourself stay safe. We encourage you to sign up for the vaccination drive. Don't forget, after getting vaccinated one should continue to follow preventive measures like wearing masks and maintaining physical distance and hand hygiene. Together we have come this far, and together we will conquer."

Sakra had set up four registration desks, eight vaccination sites and eight observation rooms for the vaccination programme.

Meanwhile, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) special camp for frontline workers is expected to be completed in two days.