Covid cases: Bengaluru State breaches 7-lakh mark

Bengaluru: The State witnessed a breach in the 7-lakh Covid-19 positive cases mark by registering 10,517 cases till Friday.



It registered more than 10,000 cases for the fourth day in a row taking the tally to 7,00,786 so far, including 1,20,929 active cases.

"With 8,337 discharges across the state, recoveries also rose to 5,69,947 while 102 succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 9891 since March 8 when the virus broke out," said the state health bulletin on Saturday night.

Accounting for over 40-45 per cent of the state's caseload, Bengaluru reported 4,563 fresh cases, taking its Covid tally to 2,76,934 including 64,911 active cases, while 2,08,702 were discharged so far, with 1,726 in the last 24 hours. With 30 dying of the virus, the city's toll increased to 3,320 till date.

Of the 892 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 349 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 93 in Dharwad, 77 in Ballari, 48 in Hassan and 29 in Kalaburagi.