Covid effect in Bengaluru: No standing travel on Metros

Covid effect in Bengaluru: The Namma Metro regular commuters travelling in Bengaluru may soon not be allowed to wait for their train in the stations, as the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has limited the number of people allowed in metro trains and stations at a time.



In a press release, the BMRCL stated that the frequency of trains are reduced during weekends due to curfew and passengers entry to stations. It is restricted to limited occupancy if the train is full with immediate effect. The BMRCL will hereafter allow the passengers to travel seated on its trains.

BMRCL said that if all the seats are occupied, commuters should wait for next train. "It is brought to the notice of Namma Metro Commuters that, with immediate effect, entry of passengers into the stations will be restricted for allowing limited occupancy in trains to the extent of available seating capacity. Also, if passengers note that seating capacity in a train is full, they have to board the leaner coaches / following trains where adequate capacity is available. This is done as per the Government of Karnataka Guidelines to control the spread of Covid." It may also be noted that on account of weekend curfew, BMRCL is operating less trains on Saturdays and Sundays at frequencies of 30 minutes instead of 20 minutes now, the release mentioned.

"Due to Covid, people's travel frequency has decreased. Although the number of passengers has increased, there is no proposal to run extra trains. Passengers need to cooperate to prevent the spread of Covid," said Anjum Parvez, Managing Director of BMRCL.