COVID vaccine must for all frontline workers, says Sudhakar

Bengaluru: Covid vaccination is a must for all health and frontline warriors to prevent outbreak of second wave of COVID-19 in the State. The Chief Minister will issue instructions in this regard, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K.Sudhakar on Saturday.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, the minister said the Union government is providing free vaccine to all. "There is no reason for anyone to hesitate to take the vaccine. All employees in every department should take the shot and the Chief Minister will be giving a video message shortly.

The minister said COVID vaccine will reduce the severity of the infection as well mortality rate. Public should strictly follow the guidelines such as avoiding large gatherings during marriages and other functions."

Health department said that the State government is gearing up to implement strict measures to prevent a second wave as the Brazil variant was reported in the country. The minister also informed the media about the measures taken to restrict entry of people from other states like Kerala and Maharashtra. Passengers coming from these States have been directed to carry a RT-PCR negative report.

Administrations of border districts have been asked to take necessary action in this regard, said the minister.

According to the reports, there are as many as 5,000-6,000 cases in Maharashtra every day forcing the Karnataka government to issue a circular for stricter measures. "Unless we see RT-PCR negative certificates from those coming from the neighbouring State they won't be permitted to enter Karnataka," Sudhakar said.

A video conference will be held with DCs of all districts regarding further measures to be taken in the State.