CreditAccess Grameen to pay for its staff Covid-19 vaccination cost

Bengaluru : Bengaluru headquartered NBFC-MFI, CreditAccess Grameen Limited (CAGL) has said it would bear the cost of the inoculation (vaccination) of its employees and that of its subsidiary Madura Micro Finance employees, and in addition, one of the immediate family members of all the employees against Covid-19.

Under the recently announced CAGL COVID 19 Employee Vaccination Reimbursement Program, the company would reimburse the vaccination costs for all the employees and their immediate family member for the two mandated doses.

Speaking on the occasion, Udaya Kumar Hebbar, MD&CEO, CreditAccess Grameen Limited said: "The initiative is aimed at safeguarding the lives of our employees and their dependent family members from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is a humble gesture to appreciate commitment and dedicated service by the employees to support customers and Corona Warriors during this Pandemic."

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd had acquired Madura Micro Finance Limited ('MMFL') in March 2020.

All the employees as well as those who join in the future will be able to avail of this benefit. The Employee strength of CAGL, as on Dec 31, 2020, stands at 14,704.